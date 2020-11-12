Jaxon Sorenson signs NLI for Gonzaga baseball

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls senior Jaxon Sorenson made it official on Thursday. He signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Gonzaga.

He may have put ink to paper on Thursday, but the decision was made long ago. Sorenson verbally committed to the Bulldogs when he was just a sophomore.

Ever before that, Sorenson had his eyes on Gonzaga. "I have family in Spokane, so I've always followed their basketball program. When I visited the campus as a ten year old, I peeked at the baseball field. This is a place I could see myself at."

Sorenson says the schools devotion to the basketball program was part of his decision. "Just knowing how competitive those sports teams are and how serious they take their athletes, that university is going to treat me better than I thought anywhere else could."

Success is no stranger to Sorenson. He helped take the Tigers to the 4A state championship game in 2019. Later that summer, he helped the Idaho Falls Bandits win the American Legion World Series.

"That experience was ridiculous. It just helped me to know what that stage was like. I'd do it again."

Before getting back to focusing on baseball, Sorenson will once again play basketball for Idaho Falls high school.