REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline survived the snow and Sandpoint to earn a trip to the 4A state championship game. The Grizzlies beat the Bulldogs 20-0 Friday in the semifinals.

In the other 4A semifinal, Emmett beat Century 27-22. Skyline and Emmett will meet for the state championship.

The location, time and date is yet to be determined.