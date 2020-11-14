Sugar-Salem beats Kimberly to reach third straight 3A title game

Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Diggers quest for a threepeat remained on course Friday. Sugar-Salem beat Kimberly 35-27 in the 3A state semifinals.

They will have to wait to find out who they will face in the state championship game next week. Conference rival South Fremont plays at Homedale Saturday in the other semifinal.

Sugar-Salem is no stranger to either team. The Diggers beat Homedale in the state championship game the last two seasons.

The Cougars beat the Diggers 27-21 in their regular season meeting. They then faced off in a Kansas City style playoffs with Teton to determine the league champion.