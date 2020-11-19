Thunder Ridge stay unbeaten with their win over Skyline

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thunder Ridge spoiled Skyline's home opener by beating the Grizzlies 64-59 on Wednesday night.

With the win, Thunder Ridge improves to 3-0 to start the season.

Apsen Caldwell led the Titans with 18 points. Mattie Olson had a team-high 17 points for Skyline.

Thunder Ridge will try and improve their win streak to four when they host Century on Saturday. Skyline travels to Idaho Falls for the basketball Emotion Bowl.