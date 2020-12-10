Skip to Content
December 10, 2020
Published 11:33 pm

Late free throws give Idaho Falls win over Skyline

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Jaxon Sorenson hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to pull out the 54-53 win over Skyline Thursday night.

Sorenson finished with 12 points. Dylan Seeley led the Tigers with 21. Raleigh Shippen had 26 for Skyline.

Idaho Falls (2-1) travels to Blackfoot on Saturday. Skyline's (0-4) home game scheduled for Wednesday against Madison is postponed. The Grizzlies next game will be December 18 at Shelley.

