Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After getting off to a hot start, Century continued that momentum into the 2nd half and defeated Highland 48-32.

Ashton Adamson lead the Diamondbacks with a game-high 14 points.

Next week, Century hosts Thunder Ridge on Thursday before heading to Burley on Friday.

The Rams are back home on Tuesday taking on Bonneville.