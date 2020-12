Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Raleigh Shippen scored with less than a second left on the clock to secure Skyline a 55-52 win over Coeur d'Alene Tuesday.

The Grizzlies have now won two straight after losing their first five games of the season.

Skyline (2-5) will wrap up the East Idaho Holiday Tournament by hosting Star Valley at Noon on Wednesday.