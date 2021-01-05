Madison hires Chandler Rhoads to be new football coach

Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Chandler Rhoads is the new head football coach at Madison High School. The school board approved his hire in a special meeting Monday morning. He will replace the retiring Mitch Buck.

Rhoads says he looks forward to the challenge of building a program. "The number one thing you got to do is create excitement and get kids back interested in football. I think the more numbers we get, the more depth we create will really help that case."

He will be looking towards quarterback Kieren Valora and receivers Will South and Cam Porter to help build the foundation.

"I feel like with their leadership, they're going to be the three guys that we lean on to kind of set the tone for what we're building."

Rhoads spent last season as an assistant on Buck's staff. Prior to that he was head coach of the junior varsity team.