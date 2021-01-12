Rigby sweeps Thunder Ridge to go 6-0 in conference

Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Rigby earned a season sweep over conference foe Thunder Ridge Tuesday with the 65-60 win.

The Lady Trojans maintain control of the top spot in the conference with a 6-0 record. Both of the Titans losses this year have come against Rigby.

Tylie Jones led Rigby with 17 points. Paige Clark had 17 points to pace the Titans offense.

Rigby (13-2, 6-0) travels to Highland on Thursday. Thunder Ridge (13-2, 3-2) is on the road in Blackfoot.