Skyline gets 7th straight win over rival Idaho Falls

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Skyline beat Idaho Falls in girl's basketball 64-56 on Tuesday. The Grizzlies have won seven straight games against their rival. The last Tigers win over Skyline came in February of 2018.

Mattie Olson had 17 points to led the Grizzlies. Sienna Taylor provided 15 points for Skyline. Sophie Anderson had 10.

Calyn Wood led all scorers with 21. Kennedy Robertson was right behind her with 19.

Skyline (9-6, 3-1) will play at Bonneville on Thursday. Idaho Falls (3-11, 0-4) visits Madison.