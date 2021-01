Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Madison beat Rigby 64-43 Wednesday in the first meeting of the season between the rivals. Round two will be January 27th in Rigby.

Both teams entered the contest ranked in the 5A coaches poll. Madison is #2. Rigby is ranked 5th.

Madison (10-2, 2-0) hits the road to play at Blackfoot Friday night. Rigby (8-2, 1-2) hosts Skyline.