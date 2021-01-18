Bengals winning streak snapped by Hornets

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State came up short Monday 70-65 against Sacramento State. The loss snapped a four game winning streak for the Bengals.

The game was close throughout. There were 21 ties and ten lead changes. Neither team led by more than five points at any point in the game.

Tarik Cool led the Bengals with 19 points and four assists. Robert Ford III finished with 16 points. Ethan Esposito was the games high scorer with 26 points for the Hornets.

Idaho State (7-6, 4-2) begins a two game road series at Portland State on Thursday.