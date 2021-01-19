Skyline upsets Hillcrest for first conference win

Sports

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Skyline shocked Hillcrest 45-39 Tuesday to pick up its first conference win of the season. In the process, the Grizzlies handed the Knights their first conference loss of the season.

Cade Marlow led Skyline with 18 points. Raleigh Shippen provided the Grizzlies with nine points.

Sam Kunz had a team high 14 points for Hillcrest. The Knights got 12 points from Cooper Kesler.

Skyline (3-11, 1-4) goes to the Hive to face Bonneville on Thursday. Hillcrest (10-4, 5-1) will host Preston.