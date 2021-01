Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Looking to host the 4A District 5 tournament, Century put on a strong second half effort to edge past Preston 55-51 and clinch the #1 seed.

Senior Tenleigh Smith finished with 19 points to lead the Diamondbacks.

Mickayla Robertson led Preston with a game-high 20 points. Kylie Larsen added 15 for the Indians.

Century's (14-6, 4-0) regular season is now over. Preston (14-6, 2-2) heads to Burley on Tuesday.