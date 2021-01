Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Maddie Olson scored 20 points to lead Skyline to a 61-49 win over Blackfoot Friday. The win draws the Grizzlies even with the Broncos on top of the 4A High Country Conference standings.

Skyline (12-6, 6-1) will wrap up conference play Tuesday at Shelley. Blackfoot (14-5, 6-1) will host Bonneville for its final game of the regular season.