Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Number one seed Rigby beat fifth seed Idaho Falls 56-33 to open the 5A District 5/6 tournament Tuesday.

The Trojans advance to the district championship game on Tuesday February 9th. Rigby (18-3) will host the winner of Thursday's Madison at Thunder Ridge game.

Idaho Falls (3-17) travels to Highland on Thursday in an elimination game.