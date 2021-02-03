Century topples Pocatello in the Pit

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Century defeated rival Pocatello 51-38 in boys basketball Wednesday night. The win puts the Diamondbacks in position to gain home court advantage for the district tournament.

Emmett Holt led Century with 21 points.

Century (12-4, 2-1) hosts Preston Friday. The winner of that game will secure the top seed for the district tournament and the home court.

Pocatello (12-6, 1-3) is done with conference play for the regular season. They finish up with three non-conference games starting with a visit to Shelley on Friday.