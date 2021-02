Sports

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - Sugar-Salem beat rival South Fremont 80-70 Friday to even up their season series. The Cougars won the first meeting in January.

Sugar-Salem (5-13, 1-2) hosts Kimberly on Saturday. South Fremont (12-7, 1-2) will finish up the regular season at home against Teton Friday February 12.