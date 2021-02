Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Preston controlled this game throughout and defeated Century 51-44 to clinch their sixth straight district title.

Braden Hess led the Indians with 17 points.

Preston now clinches the right to host the district tournament and will finish their regular season in a home matchup with Burley on Feb. 10.

The Diamondbacks are back in action on Saturday hosting Skyline.