Thunder Ridge win their first-ever State Tournament game
NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Aspen Caldwell's 26 points helped Thunder Ridge beat Meridian 55-46 in the first round of the 5A State Tournament.
Lauren Davenport also chipped in 13 points for the Titans.
With the win, it marks the Titans first-ever win in tournament play.
Thunder Ridge was aggresive on the boards out-rebounding the Warriors 33 to 21.
The Titans face Coeur d'Alene at 4:30 pm inside the Ford Idaho Center. The winner advances to the 5A State Championship Game.
