Highland extends winning streak in Black and Blue Bowl with victory over Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In a battle for the top team in the Gate City, Highland reigned supreme and routed Pocatello 41-14.

The win gives Highland their 11th consecutive victory over Pocatello.

The Rams Jack Whitmer showcased his talents in the rivalry game, finishing 17-21 for 308 yards and four total touchdowns, including two on the ground.

The Rams (4-1) are back in Holt Arena on Friday to take on Madison (3-1).

The Thunder (3-1) will travel to Idaho Falls (4-0) to face off with the undefeated Tigers.

