Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After a winless season in 2020, Idaho Falls continues their amazing turnaround with dominating win over Century 51-14 to stay undefeated on the year.

The Tigers (4-0) return to Idaho Falls on Friday to take on Pocatello (3-1).

The Diamondbacks (1-3) are back at home on Friday to face off with Twin Falls (3-1).