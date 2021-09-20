Skyline Boys Soccer scores another victory, taking down Shelley 3-0

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies took care of business Monday night at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, shutting out the Shelley Russets with a 3-0 victory. The Grizzlies amped up the pressure early and eventually scored three times to pick up the win.

Skyline got some early scoring chances in this one, including a header from Adrian Rivas off of a corner that was slowed down by a defender on its way through and a Kohner Dixon shot that hit the crossbar.

But the Grizzlies finally broke through later on, finding the back of the net three times for the victory.

Shelley returns to the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex Wednesday night to face Idaho Falls at 7:00 p.m. while Skyline travels to Bonneville to take on the Bees Thursday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.