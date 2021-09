Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In a cross-state matchup in Class 4A, Twin Falls stormed out to an early lead and kept that pace all the way to a 45-10 win over Century.

The Diamondbacks (1-4) have a bye next week and will travel to Preston on Oct. 8.

The Bruins (4-1) are back at home on Friday to take on Wood River.