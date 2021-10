Sports

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – 3A Conference rivals met in Arimo and it was all Marsh Valley, defeating Snake River 26-7.

The Eagles (3-3) are back at home on Thursday to face the undefeated Gooding Senators (6-0).

The Panthers (3-3) travel to Holt Arena on Thursday for a neutral-site matchup with American Falls (3-4).