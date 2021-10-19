Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 10:24 PM

Tuesday high school scores – October 18

(KIFI)
DISTRICT HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (Sets Won)
5A DIST. 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Idaho Falls
Madison

Thunder Ridge
Rigby

Thunder Ridge 3
Highland 1

4A DIST. 5 TOURNAMENT
Preston 2
Pocatello 3

Pocatello 2
Century 3

4A DIST. 6 TOURNAMENT
Hillcrest 0
Bonneville 3

Skyline 1
Shelley 3

Shelley 1
Blackfoot 3

3A DIST. 5 TOURNAMENT
Marsh Valley 0
American Falls 3

3A DIST. 6 TOURNAMENT
South Fremont 3
Teton 0

Sugar-Salem
South Fremont

2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT:
Malad
Soda Springs

West Side
Bear Lake

2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT:
Salmon 1
North Fremont 3

Salmon 3
North Fremont 2

Firth 0
Ririe 3

West Jefferson 2
Ririe 3

1A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT:
Grace 3
Butte County 2


Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content