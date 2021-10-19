Tuesday high school scores – October 18
DISTRICT HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (Sets Won)
5A DIST. 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Idaho Falls
Madison
Thunder Ridge
Rigby
Thunder Ridge 3
Highland 1
4A DIST. 5 TOURNAMENT
Preston 2
Pocatello 3
Pocatello 2
Century 3
4A DIST. 6 TOURNAMENT
Hillcrest 0
Bonneville 3
Skyline 1
Shelley 3
Shelley 1
Blackfoot 3
3A DIST. 5 TOURNAMENT
Marsh Valley 0
American Falls 3
3A DIST. 6 TOURNAMENT
South Fremont 3
Teton 0
Sugar-Salem
South Fremont
2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT:
Malad
Soda Springs
West Side
Bear Lake
2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT:
Salmon 1
North Fremont 3
Salmon 3
North Fremont 2
Firth 0
Ririe 3
West Jefferson 2
Ririe 3
1A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT:
Grace 3
Butte County 2
