Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 12:35 AM
Published 12:30 AM

Friday high school scores – December 3

MGN Online

(KIFI)

BOYS SCORES
Logan, UT   58
Century  53  (OT)

Highland   42
Preston  58

Blackfoot   58
Rigby  64

Hillcrest  44
Orem, UT  63

Pocatello  63
Burley  40

Madison  41
Maple Mountain  40

South Fremont  54
Fruitland  56

Snake River 52
Buhl 51

Marsh Valley 63
Bear River, UT  58

Watersprings   75
Leadore  23

Mackay   6
Valley  61

Soda Springs 25
Grace  41

West Side  65
Ririe   67

North Fremont 60
Wendell 42

Firth   47
Melba  54

North Gem   41
Grace Lutheran  39

Grace   47
Bear Lake  42

GIRLS SCORES
American Falls  29
Aberdeen  38

Ririe   45
Soda Springs  34

Watersprings  33
Leadore   40

Melba  53
Firth   26

Valley  45
Mackay  46

Sho-Ban 20
Rockland  84

Fruitland  48
South Fremont  61

Parma  32
Sugar-Salem  47

Dietrich 57
Butte County 53

Sports
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content