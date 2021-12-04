Friday high school scores – December 3
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Logan, UT 58
Century 53 (OT)
Highland 42
Preston 58
Blackfoot 58
Rigby 64
Hillcrest 44
Orem, UT 63
Pocatello 63
Burley 40
Madison 41
Maple Mountain 40
South Fremont 54
Fruitland 56
Snake River 52
Buhl 51
Marsh Valley 63
Bear River, UT 58
Watersprings 75
Leadore 23
Mackay 6
Valley 61
Soda Springs 25
Grace 41
West Side 65
Ririe 67
North Fremont 60
Wendell 42
Firth 47
Melba 54
North Gem 41
Grace Lutheran 39
Grace 47
Bear Lake 42
GIRLS SCORES
American Falls 29
Aberdeen 38
Ririe 45
Soda Springs 34
Watersprings 33
Leadore 40
Melba 53
Firth 26
Valley 45
Mackay 46
Sho-Ban 20
Rockland 84
Fruitland 48
South Fremont 61
Parma 32
Sugar-Salem 47
Dietrich 57
Butte County 53
