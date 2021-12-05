Saturday high school scores – December 4
(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Bonneville 61
Madison 55
Snake River 52
Buhl 51
North Fremont 60
Wendell 42
Madison 75
Westlake (UT) 73
South Fremont 45
Melba 78
Hillcrest 58
Corner Canyon (UT) 66
Firth 32
Fruitland 41
Teton 55
Ririe 58
Marsh Valley 34
Union (UT) 40
Salmon 34
American Falls 30
Aberdeen 77
Declo 39
Leadore 20
North Gem 73
Challis 32
West Jefferson 66
GIRLS SCORES
Highland 40
Preston 39
Burley 35
Century 27
Bonneville 61
Madison 55
Twin Falls 22
Preston 52
Melba 44
South Fremont 39
North Fremont 40
Malad 27
Firth 51
Fruitland 39
Parma 40
West Jefferson 25
Leadore 38
North Gem 42
Murtaugh 63
Mackay 35
Rich, UT 36
Bear Lake 30
H.S WRESTLING
Marsh Valley Wrestling Dahlke Duals
Marsh Valley 64 Filer 24
Marsh Valley 64 Jerome 15
Marsh Valley 54 Gooding 20
Marsh Valley 66 Declo 18
Marsh Valley 60 Salmon 19
Marsh Valley 63 Kimberly 12
Marsh Valley 66 Valllivue 18
Marsh Valley 63 Preston 20
Marsh Valley 36 Buhl 40
4 Undefeated Wrestlers
*Brock Young 126
*Brady Dahlke 138
*Brad Benson 170
*Easton Branson 195
BEAR RIVER TOURNAMENT
Marsh Valley 63 Bear River 58
Marsh Valley 36 Union 40
