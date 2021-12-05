Skip to Content
Saturday high school scores – December 4

BOYS SCORES
Bonneville 61
Madison 55

Snake River 52
Buhl 51

North Fremont 60
Wendell 42

Madison 75
Westlake (UT) 73

South Fremont 45
Melba 78

Hillcrest 58
Corner Canyon (UT) 66

Firth 32
Fruitland 41

Teton 55
Ririe 58

Marsh Valley 34
Union (UT) 40

Salmon 34
American Falls 30

Aberdeen 77
Declo 39

Leadore 20
North Gem 73

Challis 32
West Jefferson 66

GIRLS SCORES
Highland 40
Preston 39

Burley 35
Century 27

Bonneville 61
Madison 55

Twin Falls 22
Preston 52

Melba 44
South Fremont 39

North Fremont 40
Malad 27

Firth 51
Fruitland 39

Parma 40
West Jefferson 25

Leadore 38
North Gem 42

Murtaugh 63
Mackay 35

Rich, UT 36
Bear Lake 30

H.S WRESTLING
Marsh Valley Wrestling  Dahlke Duals

Marsh Valley 64 Filer 24

Marsh Valley 64 Jerome 15

Marsh Valley 54 Gooding 20

Marsh Valley 66 Declo 18

Marsh Valley 60 Salmon 19

Marsh Valley 63 Kimberly 12

Marsh Valley 66 Valllivue 18

Marsh Valley 63 Preston 20

Marsh Valley 36 Buhl 40

4 Undefeated Wrestlers
*Brock Young 126
*Brady Dahlke 138
*Brad  Benson 170
*Easton Branson 195

BEAR RIVER TOURNAMENT
Marsh Valley 63 Bear River 58  

Marsh Valley 36 Union 40



