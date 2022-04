POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After big wins last week over Eagle and Centennial, the Highland Rams blew past the Bonneville Bees on Friday afternoon with a 9-0 victory.

The Rams (9-2) will host Madison on Tuesday and travel to Rexburg to take on the Bobcats in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Bees (4-6) will travel to Skyline for a doubleheader on Tuesday and will face the Grizzlies at home on Wednesday.