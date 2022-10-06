High school cross country results – October 6
BOB CONLEY INVITATIONAL
BOYS 5000M VARSITY A TEAM RESULTS
1.Idaho Falls 54
2.Skyline (ID) 101
3.Star Valley 105
4.Highland - P 133
5.Pocatello 143
6.Twin Falls 146
7.Rigby 184
8.Bear River 223
9.Preston 226
10.Thunder Ridge 228
11.Madison 258
12.Bonneville (Idaho Falls) 266
13.Canyon Ridge 354
14.Shelley 370
15.Century 436
16.Hillcrest 475
BOYS 5000M VARSITY B TEAM RESULTS
1.West Side 136
2.Rockland 139
3.Kimberly 158
4.Grace 178
5.Soda Springs 182
6.Sugar-Salem 200
7.South Fremont 213
8.North Fremont 238
9.Firth 240
10.Teton 257
11.Malad 282
12.Snake River 286
13.Valley 290
14.Richfield 374
15.Ririe 380
16.Bear Lake 412
17.Salmon 413
18.Raft River 414
19.Filer 449
20.Marsh Valley 467
21.Butte County 495
22.Leadore 534
GIRLS 5000M VARSITY A TEAM RESULTS
1.Preston 66
2.Thunder Ridge 117
3.Highland - P 129
4.Pocatello 133
5.Rigby 143
6.Skyline (ID) 147
7.Twin Falls 166
8.Idaho Falls 204
9.Madison 221
10.Star Valley 272
11.Bonneville (Idaho Falls) 273
12.Bear River 300
13.Canyon Ridge 321
14.Shelley 337
15.Hillcrest 367
16.Century 390
GIRLS 5000M VARSITY B TEAM RESULTS
1.Ririe 68
2.Malad 97
3.Raft River 112
4.Soda Springs 134
5.Sugar-Salem 165
6.Snake River 171
7.Salmon 191
8.Teton 205
9.West Side 223
10.Filer 231
11.North Fremont 251
12.South Fremont 254
13.Bear Lake 324
14.Kimberly 341
15.Grace 380
16.Valley 422
17.Rockland 429