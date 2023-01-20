Skip to Content
today at 10:41 PM
Published 9:49 PM

Friday H.S. basketball scores – January 20, 2023

High school basketball
High school basketball

BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Preston  63
Blackfoot  53

West Jefferson 
South Fremont

Teton  30
Snake River  59

Sugar-Salem  60
North Fremont  41

Aberdeen  65
West Side  60

Soda Springs  40
Bear Lake  62

Grace    64
Challis  26

Ririe  42
Firth  33

Sho-Ban 
Clark County

Mackay  35
Grace Lutheran  39

Dietrich 58
Watersprings 67

Taylor's Crossing 
North Gem

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Skyline  57
Bonneville 58

Rigby  50
Highland  35

Preston  33
Pocatello  64

Blackfoot 53
Hillcrest 66

Idaho Falls 
Shelley

Madison  46
Thunder Ridge 52

American Falls 
Declo

Grace  57
Challis  25

Mackay 
Butte County

Sho-Ban 
Clark County

Taylor's Crossing 
North Gem

Rockland  42
Richfield  29

WYOMING BASKETBALL SCORES
Star Valley  65
Jackson Hole   73

Pinedale
Lyman

Big Piney
St. Stephens

