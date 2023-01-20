Friday H.S. basketball scores – January 20, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Preston 63
Blackfoot 53
West Jefferson
South Fremont
Teton 30
Snake River 59
Sugar-Salem 60
North Fremont 41
Aberdeen 65
West Side 60
Soda Springs 40
Bear Lake 62
Grace 64
Challis 26
Ririe 42
Firth 33
Sho-Ban
Clark County
Mackay 35
Grace Lutheran 39
Dietrich 58
Watersprings 67
Taylor's Crossing
North Gem
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Skyline 57
Bonneville 58
Rigby 50
Highland 35
Preston 33
Pocatello 64
Blackfoot 53
Hillcrest 66
Idaho Falls
Shelley
Madison 46
Thunder Ridge 52
American Falls
Declo
Grace 57
Challis 25
Mackay
Butte County
Sho-Ban
Clark County
Taylor's Crossing
North Gem
Rockland 42
Richfield 29
WYOMING BASKETBALL SCORES
Star Valley 65
Jackson Hole 73
Pinedale
Lyman
Big Piney
St. Stephens