today at 10:46 PM
Published 10:00 PM

Saturday high school scores – January 21

KIFI

(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Skyline  60
Filer  41

Minico  43
Pocatello  61

Madison  65
Bonneville  40

Hillcrest  68
Shelley  39

Marsh Valley  68
Star Valley, WY  65

Watersprings  64
Hansen  58  (OT)

Malad  28
Rockland  62

Mackay  49
Leadore  20

Butte County  58
Murtaugh  35

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Teton  59
Sugar-Salem 66

Marsh Valley  32
Star Valley, WY  39

American Falls  30
Snake River  55

North Fremont  38
Ririe  41

Firth   52
West Jefferson  29

Aberdeen   47
Malad  64

Dietrich  54
Butte County 45

H.S. WRESTLING
MARSH VALLEY GIRLS WRESTLING

Lady Hawk Rumble - Ridgeline H.S., UT. 

Josie Redman - 2nd place

BOYS H.S WRESTLING
Gooding Grapplers Tournament 

Marsh Valley 37

Sugar-Salem 41


Marsh Valley 27

Gooding 24


Marsh Valley 21

American Falls 60


Marsh Valley 48

Fruitland 24


Marsh Valley 30

Kimberly 40


Marsh Valley 21

Buhl 45


Marsh Valley 21

Fruitland 63


Undefeated Wrestlers 

Ryker Gibson 

Seth Lish

