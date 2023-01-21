Saturday high school scores – January 21
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Skyline 60
Filer 41
Minico 43
Pocatello 61
Madison 65
Bonneville 40
Hillcrest 68
Shelley 39
Marsh Valley 68
Star Valley, WY 65
Watersprings 64
Hansen 58 (OT)
Malad 28
Rockland 62
Mackay 49
Leadore 20
Butte County 58
Murtaugh 35
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Teton 59
Sugar-Salem 66
Marsh Valley 32
Star Valley, WY 39
American Falls 30
Snake River 55
North Fremont 38
Ririe 41
Firth 52
West Jefferson 29
Aberdeen 47
Malad 64
Dietrich 54
Butte County 45
H.S. WRESTLING
MARSH VALLEY GIRLS WRESTLING
Lady Hawk Rumble - Ridgeline H.S., UT.
Josie Redman - 2nd place
BOYS H.S WRESTLING
Gooding Grapplers Tournament
Marsh Valley 37
Sugar-Salem 41
Marsh Valley 27
Gooding 24
Marsh Valley 21
American Falls 60
Marsh Valley 48
Fruitland 24
Marsh Valley 30
Kimberly 40
Marsh Valley 21
Buhl 45
Marsh Valley 21
Fruitland 63
Undefeated Wrestlers
Ryker Gibson
Seth Lish