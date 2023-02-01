Skip to Content
today at 11:01 PM
Published 9:50 PM

Wednesday H.S. scores – February 1, 2023

KIFI

(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Madison  47
Highland  39

Thunder Ridge  63
Rigby  65

Hillcrest  68
Skyline  48

Idaho Falls  55
Blackfoot  77

American Falls  48
South Fremont  38

Teton  51
Sugar-Salem  59

Marsh Valley  47
Snake River  52

Ririe  50
North Fremont 44

West Jefferson  38
Firth 56

Leadore  45
Mackay  67

Bear Lake  68
Malad  35

Soda Springs  25
West Side  38

Camas County  50
Butte County   66

North Gem  39
Richfield  63

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
1AD1 DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Grace   64
(2) Butte County    26

1AD2 DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Rockland  51
(5) Watersprings  16  

H.S. WRESTLING 
Ririe 48
Firth 28

