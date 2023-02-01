Wednesday H.S. scores – February 1, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Madison 47
Highland 39
Thunder Ridge 63
Rigby 65
Hillcrest 68
Skyline 48
Idaho Falls 55
Blackfoot 77
American Falls 48
South Fremont 38
Teton 51
Sugar-Salem 59
Marsh Valley 47
Snake River 52
Ririe 50
North Fremont 44
West Jefferson 38
Firth 56
Leadore 45
Mackay 67
Bear Lake 68
Malad 35
Soda Springs 25
West Side 38
Camas County 50
Butte County 66
North Gem 39
Richfield 63
GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
1AD1 DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Grace 64
(2) Butte County 26
1AD2 DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
(1) Rockland 51
(5) Watersprings 16
H.S. WRESTLING
Ririe 48
Firth 28