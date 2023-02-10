Skip to Content
today at 11:07 PM
Published 9:55 PM

Friday high school scores – February 11, 2023

KIFI

(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. SCORES
Highland  42
Madison  64

Century  57
Pocatello  74

Rigby  56
Thunder Ridge  60

Idaho Falls 53
Bonneville  51

Blackfoot  75
Skyline   67  (OT)

Shelley 50
Hillcrest  86

Sugar-Salem  71
Teton  65

Snake River  48
Marsh Valley  55

North Fremont  48
Firth 53

Ririe  63
South Fremont  44

West Jefferson  71
Salmon  38

Camas County  45
Rockland  41

WYOMING BASKETBALL SCORES 
Star Valley 59
Kelly Walsh 63

Jackson Hole  38
Rock Springs  56

St. Stephens 68
Big Piney 90

H.S. WRESTLING  
North Fremont  66
Grace  16

North Fremont 57
Soda Springs 19

Ririe  54
Grace 22

Ririe  66
Soda Springs 13

