Saturday girls H.S. softball scores – March 11, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
FLYER FIRE UP TOURNAMENT
Idaho Falls 12
Roy, UT 2
Idaho Falls 3
Grantsville, UT 10
West Jefferson 7
Skyline, UT 9
(KIFI/KXPI)
FLYER FIRE UP TOURNAMENT
Idaho Falls 12
Roy, UT 2
Idaho Falls 3
Grantsville, UT 10
West Jefferson 7
Skyline, UT 9
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.