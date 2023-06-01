Thursday American Legion baseball scores – June 1, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
Pocatello Runnin Rebels 3
Sawtooth 6
GAME 1:
Blackfoot 8
Hillcrest 6
GAME 2:
Blackfoot 7
Hillcrest 5
