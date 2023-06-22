Thursday American Legion baseball scores – June 22, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
GAME 1:
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 15
Jackson 3
GAME 2:
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 14
Jackson 3
Idaho Falls Bandits 4
Lincoln Plus, NE 5
