Tuesday American Legion baseball scores – June 27, 2023
GAME 1:
Minico 7
Soda Springs 18U 6
GAME 2:
Minico 10
Soda Springs 18U 0
Pocatello Rebels 1
Twin Falls Cowboys 1
