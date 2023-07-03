Monday American Legion baseball scores – July 3, 2023
GAME 1:
Pocatello Rebels 7
Blackfoot 9
GAME 2:
Pocatello Rebels 11
Blackfoot 9
GAME 1:
Marsh Valley 5
Minico Storm 7
GAME 2:
Marsh Valley 4
Minico Storm 21
