Friday American Legion baseball scores – July 21, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
Hillcrest 5
Whalers 18U 2
Hillcrest 8
OG Mustangs, UT 11
SINGLE A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Minico 4
Post 56 Bruins 7
AA DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 14
Meridian 6
(KIFI/KXPI)
Hillcrest 5
Whalers 18U 2
Hillcrest 8
OG Mustangs, UT 11
SINGLE A DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Minico 4
Post 56 Bruins 7
AA DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Pocatello Runnin' Rebels 14
Meridian 6
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.