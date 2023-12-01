Skip to Content
Sports

Friday high school basketball scores – December 1, 2023

basketball on court
MGN online
basketball on court
By
December 1, 2023 11:36 PM
Published 9:45 PM

(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Sky View, UT   64
Madison  77

Bonneville  32
Hillcrest  91

Pocatello  64
Eagle  49

Filer  58
Skyline  69

Rigby  52
Centennial  61

Highland  28
Middleton  51

Century  37
Timberline  53

Minico  48
Shelley  52

West Side  37
Teton  70

Butte County  62
Rockland  56

Taylor's Crossing  55
Leadore  50

GIRLS SCORES
Centennial  24
Rigby 56

Owyhee  60
Thunder Ridge  37

Timberline  34
Blackfoot  41

Middleton  54
Highland  22

South Fremont   66
Filer  60

Hurricane, UT  45
Soda Springs  36

Marsh Valley  66
Ambrose  59

West Jefferson  63
Wendell  33

Malad  62
Firth  54

Butte County  38
Rockland  31

Declo  46
Ririe  32

Taylor's Crossing   12
Leadore  50

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content