Friday high school basketball scores – December 1, 2023
(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS SCORES
Sky View, UT 64
Madison 77
Bonneville 32
Hillcrest 91
Pocatello 64
Eagle 49
Filer 58
Skyline 69
Rigby 52
Centennial 61
Highland 28
Middleton 51
Century 37
Timberline 53
Minico 48
Shelley 52
West Side 37
Teton 70
Butte County 62
Rockland 56
Taylor's Crossing 55
Leadore 50
GIRLS SCORES
Centennial 24
Rigby 56
Owyhee 60
Thunder Ridge 37
Timberline 34
Blackfoot 41
Middleton 54
Highland 22
South Fremont 66
Filer 60
Hurricane, UT 45
Soda Springs 36
Marsh Valley 66
Ambrose 59
West Jefferson 63
Wendell 33
Malad 62
Firth 54
Butte County 38
Rockland 31
Declo 46
Ririe 32
Taylor's Crossing 12
Leadore 50