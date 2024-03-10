Skip to Content
Idaho Falls Spud Kings take down Utah Outliers on Saturday 4-1

today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:41 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - In their final weekend game of the season at home, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings got the win on Saturday night over the Utah Outliers 4-1.

The Spud Kings took over from the start, getting out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. The second goal of the game may have been the play of the year for Idaho Falls, with Ty Walker pulling off the famous Michigan goal.

Next up for the Spud Kings is a trip to Ogden on Friday night to face the Mustangs.

