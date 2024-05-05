Skip to Content
Pocatello rallies to defeat Preston 7-6 in district tournament

By
today at 11:22 AM
Published 11:31 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Thunder baseball team is looking to go back-to-back in 4A, and they got one step closer to their goal on Saturday with a 7-6 victory over Preston.

The Indians got out to a 6-0 lead, but the Thunder were able to make it a 6-5 contest in the final inning, where they scored two more runs to secure the walkoff win.

Next up for the Indians is a rematch with Century on Monday for the chance to face Pocatello again for the district title. The Thunder will have to be defeated twice to not advance to state.

