Friday girls H.S. softball scores – May 10, 2024
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Blackfoot 5
Shelley 3
Blackfoot 5
Hillcrest 8 (District Champion)
2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Salmon 14
Firth 11
North Fremont 8 (District Champion)
Salmon 2
