High School Football Pre-Season Media Polls Released

today at 8:50 PM
Published 9:08 PM

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) – It is almost time for high school football, and before the season begins, the pre-season media polls have been released.

Rankings are based on a point system from the previous season. It is important to note that this is the first season with the newly formatted class system.

Instead of 5A through 1A, with 1A being split into division 1 and division 2, a new class has been added. The classes now go 6A through 1A, with 1A no longer being split into 2 divisions.

Here are the poll results in order from 6A to 1A, with voters listed below:

State Media Poll 

Preseason 

CLASS 6A 

Team (1st-place votes)       2023       Pts 

1. Coeur d'Alene (5)             9-3        38 

2. Rocky Mountain (1)         7-4        30 

t-3. Eagle (2)                       10-1        27 

t-3. Rigby (1)                        6-5        27 

5. Highland                          11-1       8 

Others receiving votes: Meridian 4, Owyhee 1 

CLASS 5A 

Team (1st-place votes)       2023       Pts 

1. Bishop Kelly (9)             13-0        45 

2. Skyline                              8-4         2 

3. Sandpoint                          7-4        16 

4. Hillcrest                           12-1        13 

5. Skyview                             7-4        12 

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 7, Minico 5, Pocatello 4, Twin Falls 1 

CLASS 4A 

Team (1st-place votes)       2023       Pts 

1. Sugar-Salem (9)              11-0        45 

2. Homedale                        10-1        35 

t-3. Kimberly                       10-1        21 

t-3. Weiser                           10-2        21 

5. Teton                                10-2       10 

Others receiving votes: Timberlake 2, Buhl 1 

CLASS 3A 

Team (1st-place votes)       2023       Pts 

1. West Side (7)                   9-2         39 

2. Declo (2)                        11-1         33 

3. North Fremont                 8-2         26 

4. Aberdeen                         6-4         15 

5. Nampa Christian              6-3          9 

Others receiving votes: Firth 8, Melba 3, Grangeville 2 

CLASS 2A 

Team (1st-place votes)       2023       Pts 

1. Kendrick (6)                    10-0       38 

2. Butte County (2)             11-1       34 

3. Oakley                              9-2        28 

4. Valley (1)                         6-5        15 

5. Grace                               7-4         14 

Others receiving votes: Logos 3, Notus 2, Kamiah 1

CLASS 1A 

Team (1st-place votes)       2023       Pts 

1. Dietrich (9)                      6-4      45 

2. Rockland                         8-3         29 

3. Garden Valley                 7-4          24 

4. Tri-Valley                        7-3         15 

5. Carey                               3-6         12 

Others receiving votes: Camas County 6, Council 4

Voters: Adam Engel, Times-News Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee Randy Isbelle, Lewiston Tribune Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press Allan Steele, East Idaho News Race Archibald, Idaho Press Brady Frederick, KTVB Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

