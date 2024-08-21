High School Football Pre-Season Media Polls Released

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) – It is almost time for high school football, and before the season begins, the pre-season media polls have been released.

Rankings are based on a point system from the previous season. It is important to note that this is the first season with the newly formatted class system.

Instead of 5A through 1A, with 1A being split into division 1 and division 2, a new class has been added. The classes now go 6A through 1A, with 1A no longer being split into 2 divisions.

Here are the poll results in order from 6A to 1A, with voters listed below:

State Media Poll

Preseason

CLASS 6A

Team (1st-place votes) 2023 Pts

1. Coeur d'Alene (5) 9-3 38

2. Rocky Mountain (1) 7-4 30

t-3. Eagle (2) 10-1 27

t-3. Rigby (1) 6-5 27

5. Highland 11-1 8

Others receiving votes: Meridian 4, Owyhee 1

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) 2023 Pts

1. Bishop Kelly (9) 13-0 45

2. Skyline 8-4 2

3. Sandpoint 7-4 16

4. Hillcrest 12-1 13

5. Skyview 7-4 12

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 7, Minico 5, Pocatello 4, Twin Falls 1

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) 2023 Pts

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 11-0 45

2. Homedale 10-1 35

t-3. Kimberly 10-1 21

t-3. Weiser 10-2 21

5. Teton 10-2 10

Others receiving votes: Timberlake 2, Buhl 1

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) 2023 Pts

1. West Side (7) 9-2 39

2. Declo (2) 11-1 33

3. North Fremont 8-2 26

4. Aberdeen 6-4 15

5. Nampa Christian 6-3 9

Others receiving votes: Firth 8, Melba 3, Grangeville 2

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) 2023 Pts

1. Kendrick (6) 10-0 38

2. Butte County (2) 11-1 34

3. Oakley 9-2 28

4. Valley (1) 6-5 15

5. Grace 7-4 14

Others receiving votes: Logos 3, Notus 2, Kamiah 1

CLASS 1A

Team (1st-place votes) 2023 Pts

1. Dietrich (9) 6-4 45

2. Rockland 8-3 29

3. Garden Valley 7-4 24

4. Tri-Valley 7-3 15

5. Carey 3-6 12

Others receiving votes: Camas County 6, Council 4

Voters: Adam Engel, Times-News Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee Randy Isbelle, Lewiston Tribune Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press Allan Steele, East Idaho News Race Archibald, Idaho Press Brady Frederick, KTVB Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman