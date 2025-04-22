2 injured in crash on Ammon Road

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two people were injured in a two-car accident on Monday night, April 21, 2025.

It happened at 11 p.m. near the intersection of Ammon Road and Woodside Drive.

Bonneville County Sheriff's office said the 32-year-old driver of a 2008 Ford Fusion struck a 1997 Honda Civic, driven by a 16-year-old, at a high rate of speed. Both cars were heading south on Ammon Road.

One of the cars struck a power pole, causing an outage in the area.

Deputies said the driver of the Ford Fusion was reported earlier by Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies as possibly being intoxicated. Deputies took a blood sample from the man to determine his impairment. The results have not been released.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the accident.

Power was restored a few hours later.