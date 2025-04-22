ITD and JustServe team up for 37th Global Youth Service Day

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Saturday, May 3, children and families throughout Southeast Idaho are invited to take part in the world's longest-running annual youth service event.

In partnership with the Idaho Transportation Department and Madison, Jefferson, and Fremont Counties, the global service organization JustServe is organizing a large-scale highway clean-up project for the first Saturday in May. The project celebrates the 37th Global Youth Service Day.

Everyone is invited to participate in the project. To find the clean-up location closest to you, click HERE.

Volunteers will meet at designated hubs from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. to pick up bags and vests, sign liability waivers, and receive assignments for milepost markers along Highways 20, 33, and 48. The road clean-up will take place from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. Afterward, volunteers will return to the hubs to turn in vests and tools.

Participants are encouraged to wear bright clothing and bring gloves, as well as friends and family. Anyone over five years of age is welcome to participate; however, all children under 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian, according to JustServe.

Following the cleanup, Idaho Department of Transportation personnel will come to pick up the full bags from the roadside. Local law enforcement agencies will provide safety measures.

JustServe.org, a nondenominational service organization created by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, connects volunteers globally to serve their communities.

In 2024, the service group organized a volunteer cleanup of roadside areas across four counties. In recognition of their efforts, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) named JustServe of Rexburg the Adopt-a-Highway Group of the Year for District 6.