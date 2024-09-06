Skip to Content
Sports

Pocatello defeats Idaho Falls in Week 2 action

By
September 6, 2024 11:17 PM
Published 11:39 PM

IDAHO FALLS, ID (KIFI) – Tonight in Idaho Falls at Ravsten Stadium, the Idaho Falls Tigers hosted the Pocatello Thunder for a week 2 matchup under the lights.

 The Tigers struck first, as Bradley Elison found Easton Watkins for a 4 yard touchdown pass. However, a failed 2 point conversion saw the score stay at 6 nothing Tigers.

It took Pocatello some time to get points on the board, but eventually it was Hunter May who ran one in early in the second quarter for the score. The Thunder would take the extra point, and go up 7 to 6.

After taking the lead, Pocatello never gave it back up. A flurry of offense, and one blocked field goal return for a touchdown from Paydon Bott, propelled the Thunder to a 35 to 16 victory over Idaho Falls.

You can check out our highlights from the game above.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

William Syslo

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content