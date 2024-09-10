Tuesday boys and girls H.S. soccer scores – September 11
BOYS SCORES
Shelley 12
Bonneville 1
GIRLS SCORES
Bonneville 2
Shelley 1
Century 0
Thunder Ridge 5
Pocatello 3
Sugar-Salem 2
Canyon Ridge 0
Hillcrest 5
Preston 0
Green Canyon, UT 13
