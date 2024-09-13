Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – September 13

today at 10:23 PM
Published 9:40 PM

(KIFI)
Idaho Falls  27
Century 19

Madison   28
Skyline  27

Bishop Kelly  7
Rigby  42

Preston 
Ogden, UT

Blackfoot  29
Pocatello 28 (OT)

Hillcrest  36
Thunder Ridge 21

West Jefferson 7
South Fremont 20

Star Valley, WY   27
Sugar-Salem  21

Snake River  41
Bear Lake  8

American Falls 
Malad

Aberdeen 
Wendell

Marsh Valley  20
West Side  30

North Fremont  47
Salmon  6

Ririe  49
Marsing  18

Watersprings  6
North Gem   70

Challis  0
Rockland  36

Murtaugh  16
Butte County  67  

Castleford  8
Carey  60

WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole  19
Buffalo 14

Big Piney 
Wyoming Indian

Star Valley  27
Sugar-Salem  21

Cody   49
Douglas  0

Pinedale
Kemmerer

Lyman 
Cokeville


