Friday high school football scores – September 13
(KIFI)
Idaho Falls 27
Century 19
Madison 28
Skyline 27
Bishop Kelly 7
Rigby 42
Preston
Ogden, UT
Blackfoot 29
Pocatello 28 (OT)
Hillcrest 36
Thunder Ridge 21
West Jefferson 7
South Fremont 20
Star Valley, WY 27
Sugar-Salem 21
Snake River 41
Bear Lake 8
American Falls
Malad
Aberdeen
Wendell
Marsh Valley 20
West Side 30
North Fremont 47
Salmon 6
Ririe 49
Marsing 18
Watersprings 6
North Gem 70
Challis 0
Rockland 36
Murtaugh 16
Butte County 67
Castleford 8
Carey 60
WYOMING BOYS H.S. FOOTBALL SCORES
Jackson Hole 19
Buffalo 14
Big Piney
Wyoming Indian
Cody 49
Douglas 0
Pinedale
Kemmerer
Lyman
Cokeville